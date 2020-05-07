Messe Frankfurt UK takes on international event portfolio

Messe Frankfurt UK has this month grown to incorporate the sales and marketing of the full international portfolio of the organiser’s 160 events into their team, based near Guildford, Surrey.

Under the leadership of Simon Albert, the Messe Frankfurt UK subsidiary has been responsible for the organisation of Automechanika Birmingham since its acquisition in 2018, and now adds the sales of Messe Frankfurt’s entire portfolio of shows as a string to its bow.

In the past, responsibility for outbound sales in the UK and Ireland have fallen to the official sales partner, Sherwood Event Services, but on April 1st, these activities moved in house, along with the entire existing team.

Managing Director Simon Albert commented “The decision by the Board of Management confirms their commitment to the UK exhibition industry and strengthens our UK subsidiary. This is the latest step in our ambition to develop further with the UK market.”

It’s been an unusual time for such a change, as just weeks before the handover was due to take place, the country went in to lockdown, and offices everywhere had to close.

Albert explained “Remotely onboarding 6 new staff with IT equipment, carrying out an induction programme and getting to know them has been a challenge I had never come across previously in my career!”

So how does a new team bond when they’re not even allowed to meet?

“Communication during the lockdown is so important, not only to work together efficiently, but also for mental wellbeing. As well as the more business related team conference calls, weekly after-work video socials give the team a fun way to stay connected” says Albert.

Once out of lockdown, the team will soon move to a brand new office near Guildford, UK.