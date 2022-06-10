Messe Frankfurt India’s spectacular run of back to back trade shows and conferences this May brings back business vigour

Supporting the resurgence of a covid-dented economy, Messe Frankfurt India hosted a series of live exhibitions in the financial capital across diverse industry verticals; introducing market-leading innovations by over 600 companies and attracting over 50,000 visitors across 28 Indian states and union territories locally and 57 countries and 6 continents internationally.

Making a grand comeback in the financial capital – the Indian subsidiary of the world’s leading German exhibition organiser – Messe Frankfurt hosted nine back-to-back physical exhibitions and conference, this May. This includes the Mumbai debut of Gartex Texprocess India, Denim Show alongside Screen Print India, the successful trade fair trio of Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show, Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India, its flagship Media Expo and LED Expo fairs and the renowned NGV India Summit.

Targeting diverse industry verticals such as textiles, printing, signage, advertising, stationery, corporate gifting, homeware among others, the b2b platforms organised by Messe Frankfurt India facilitated the exchange of the latest sector developments, business, technological breakthroughs, and industry collaborations. “The energy and business enthusiasm among attendees was contagious. The industries are back in action, there is a high-level of commitment to strengthen domestic collaborations and bolster supply chains and exhibition platforms create the perfect business encounters to meet these objectives,” said Mr Stephan Buurma, Member of the Board of Management, Messe Frankfurt Group.

Making its Mumbai debut, Gartex Texprocess India was inaugurated by Smt Darshana Jardosh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Government of India, and succeeded in drawing 9,328 visitors. With Denim Show, Screen Print India, Fabrics and Trims Show held under its umbrella, the Mumbai launch of Gartex Texprocess India 2022 displayed the right mix of manufacturing tools and textile products by 120 exhibitors, attracting footfalls from and 253 cities across 28 Indian states and 27 countries. Additionally, the trade fair hosted insightful knowledge sessions on the most unique and intriguing topics for the denim industry.

Alongside the launch, the trade fair trio of Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show, Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India was inaugurated by Shri Aslam Shaikh, Hon’ble Minister of Textile, Fisheries and Port Development, Government of Maharashtra bringing together 215 exhibitors and proved to be a massive success drawing in 14,615 trade visitors from 230 cities across 27 Indian states and 38 countries over its three days.

Held in the same week at Bombay Exhibition Centre, the 48th edition of Media Expo concluded on an equally high note highlighting the transition towards innovative, sustainable and eco-friendly advertising solutions. Bringing the printing, signage and advertising industries under one roof, the event garnered a record-breaking footfall of 13,199 visitors and buyers from 15 countries, and 306 cities across 27 Indian states who were treated to top innovations and technologies from 127 exhibitors, including 17% new participants on its show floors.

Following the successful run of seven trade fairs, India’s premier business event for LED and lighting technologies – LED Expo Mumbai made its grand comeback in the financial capital bringing together 179 exhibitors with over 1,000 products on display. The key business event for the lighting industry attracted 12,934 from 316 cities across 29 states and 21 countries.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd shared: “Exhibitions have proven to be a highly effective marketing tool and bring sustainable growth. Product presentations, brand awareness, market research, industry collaborations – the commercial benefits of an exhibition are endless. But the highlight will always be ‘connecting people’. The persuasive power of face-to-face marketing builds trust that can create lasting personal relationships.”

As the final business event of the month, the Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) India Summit garnered an enriching response from 230 industry experts and concluded on a high note with key takeaways for Indian fuel and gas industry. Amid soaring petrol and diesel prices concerning the citizens of India, the NGV India Summit was scheduled at an ideal time, highlighting the importance of natural gas and the way forward in terms of challenges, opportunities and overall acceptance of the clean fuel.

“Messe Frankfurt platforms are known for its international standards, professionalism and are built on trust that has been cultivated over the years of us providing quality services in every aspect of the show. Our exhibitors’ conviction and business confidence in our platforms, the pro-activeness and quality of visitors, the growing confidence of industry associations and government bodies in our vision for industry growth are what keeps us going.” concluded Manek.

Taking this positive momentum forward, Gartex Texprocess India together with Denim Show, Fabrics and Trims Show and Screen Print India will once again welcome businesses back at its base in New Delhi from4 – 6 August 2022at Pragati Maidan; Media Expo will introduce the industry to next phase of advertising, print media, and the signage innovations at India Expo Mart, New Delhi from1 – 3 September 2022; and the 9th edition of the International Elevator and Escalator (IEE) Expo will welcome the industry from 6 – 8 September 2022 at JIO World Convention Centre (JWCC) becoming the first point of industry connect after two years.