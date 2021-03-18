Messe Frankfurt India reunites industry players with back-to-back physical conferences this March

Prioritising safety and success in equal measure, Messe Frankfurt India hosted its first series of live events – in the form of NGV India Summit and Rail India in New Delhi, this March. With its next major conference ‘India Refining Summit’ scheduled from 25 – 26 March 2021, the Indian subsidiary is taking affirmative steps towards resuming B2B physical platforms.

As Messe Frankfurt India’s ‘first physical event in the new normal’, the Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) India Summit (hosted from 4 – 5 March) garnered an enriching response from 125 industry experts and concluded on a high note with key takeaways for Indian fuel and gas industry. Amid soaring petrol and diesel prices concerning the citizens of India, the NGV India Summit was scheduled at an ideal time, highlighting the importance of natural gas and the way forward in terms of challenges, opportunities and overall acceptance of the clean fuel.





In the subsequent week from 11 – 12 March 2021, the 5th edition of Rail India conference galvanised crucial discussions on the future of Indian Railways facilitating intense networking through this key business event. With a panel comprising of major industry players and dignitaries from the Indian railway sector, the conference was inaugurated in the presence of industry stalwarts as it brought together 120 professionals face-to-face over two days, sparking a series of insightful conversations on topics for railway modernisation, post-pandemic approach, digital transformation and new investment plans for Indian Railways.

During the conference, Mr. Rahul Agarwal, Head of Infrastructure and Financial Investments, Invest India said: “It was a great initiative by Messe Frankfurt India to organise and bring together the railway sector through Rail India conference, especially as we are slowly emerging out of the pandemic. It will not only help the event industry, but also help businesses get back on track and gain investments.” Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member shared: “The goal was to ensure a safe setting for professional encounters – one that demonstrates how significant in-person business events are and how they can be held in compliance with government’s hygiene and safety standards.”

Gearing up next for the 5th edition of India Refining Summit (scheduled from 25 – 26 March 2021), Messe Frankfurt India is now set to bring together the refining and petrochemical segment players to discuss crucial industry-related issues during its two-day proceedings in New Delhi.

The live conferences organised under the safety parameters of ‘MFI SafeConnect’ are strictly aligned with government guidelines and continue to facilitate a secure meeting place for professionals.