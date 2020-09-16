Mesmerise launches Gatherings VR, a ground-breaking new Virtual Reality Experience providing the “best seat in the house” for the Morningstar Investment Conference 2020

While some companies describe their online conferences as “virtual”, innovative technology company Mesmerise is helping Morningstar Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research, deliver a first: a truly virtual reality experience for the two-day Morningstar Investment Conference (MIC). For the first time ever, MIC attendees can opt to receive a VR Oculus Quest headset as part of their virtual ticket to the Conference on September 16th and 17th. Attendees can use Mesmerise’s new Gatherings VR platform to power their VR experience and access on-demand content for a month after the Conference.

Alongside MIC’s digital web version, MIC VR attendees will be immersed in the Conference, with Gatherings VR taking them to the ‘front row’ for live keynote speakers and breakout sessions, sponsor booths and on-demand content. The VR experience will also demonstrate the impact of investment scenarios using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk factors in a unique “Morningstar Sustainable City” VR game created by Mesmerise. And even though attendees can’t travel to Chicago where Morningstar traditionally holds the MIC, this year everyone is still able to enjoy the city sights and famous skyline in VR, thanks to a collaboration with tourist body Choose Chicago.

More than 20 live and on-demand speaker sessions will be delivered in VR over two days and available for a further 30 days afterwards, alongside virtual booths for attendees to explore, with VR content from sponsors including PGIM Investments, Fidelity and PIMCO.

Leslie Marshall, Morningstar’s Head of Experiential Marketing, said “Morningstar has been hosting its flagship conference, the Morningstar Investment Conference for over 30 years. This year it’s been exciting to work with the Gatherings team to take our conference experience to the next level with virtual reality. The MIC VR experience is memorable, intuitive and immersive, and I’m personally inspired by the future of events. Gatherings demonstrates the possibilities that virtual reality opens up for all of our lives.”

Andrew Hawken, Mesmerise co-founder and CEO added “There have been huge changes caused by the COVID pandemic. We’ve created Gatherings to provide a groundbreaking, accessible and safe environment for company Conferences, events and meetings. We’re very pleased to help Morningstar offer an innovative and exciting VR experience as part of their successful Investment Conference programme and we’re delighted to provide the Gatherings VR platform to the Conferences and Events industry worldwide.”

The new https://gatheringsvr.com/website launches today to showcase the experience and a taste of the Morningstar Investment Conference VR is provided in this video showreel: