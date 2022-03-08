Meshh makes senior event data insight and analytics appointment

Meshh, the ​location-based intelligence and interaction specialist, has appointed Vue cinema’s former group data analytics manager, Nick Child, to head of insights and analytics.

Previously Child developed bespoke software to provide real-time competitor analysis and insight into price elasticity for seat bookings for the cinema chain. Prior to that, he was based in South Africa where he consulted with multinational businesses on the analysis and interpretation of their data.

Child said, “Generating rapid analysis and insight from automatic data collection means events and businesses can now measure and direct the behaviour of customers and visitors in near real-time. This is an immensely exciting moment for location-based intelligence services and I’m delighted to be at the heart of it.”

Child continued, “I’m especially excited to be joining Meshh at a time when it is scaling up, as this will provide me with the opportunities to drive analytical improvements and build truly robust data-based modelling for our clients.” Child will also be meeting prospects on the Meshh exhibition stand at the Event Production Show, 8 – 9 March at ExCeL London.

Meshh CEO, Caroline McGuckian, said, “We’re pleased to announce the appointment of Nick as head of insight and analytics. His proven expertise in extracting meaning and insight from large datasets, and his experience across a broad range of analytical and modelling disciplines, are an excellent match for our requirements as we scale up the business.”