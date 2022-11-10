Meshh expands analytics capability

Meshh, the location-based intelligence and interaction specialist, has appointed Rory Huggins as data analyst in a move to further expand its analysis and reporting capability.

Huggins, Meshh’s newest data analyst, holds a degree in mathematics and statistics and joins Meshh from online cycling retailer Wiggle. His former role involved analysing operational data and ultimately designing and programming an application to automate manual stock-handling processes. Previously Huggins has held positions with Coca-Cola and Thomas Cook, innovating and improving their analytic and algorithmic processes.

Nick Child, head of data & analytics at Meshh, said, “Rory is a great addition to the team; his data and stats background fits perfectly with our commitment to increasing the capacity and capability of the data analysis aspects of the Meshh offering,”

Child concluded, “The real value to our clients is that we provide insight from the data we collect on their behalf, they are not concerned with the technology we use, it is the commercial advantage they gain by understanding what the data is telling them. Rory’s experience and enthusiasm for his subject will be a great asset to the team.”



Huggins said: “I am very excited to be joining Meshh as the company is innovating and growing its data analysis and reporting functions. I’m keen to be a part of this development in the business, supporting Nick Child in his ambitious vision for Meshh data analytics .”



“Working for Meshh will combine my love of all things sporting and my love of interpreting data. This could not be a more perfect combination. Collecting the data is an important exercise, but interpreting that data is the key to unlocking its true value.”