Mercure Manchester Piccadilly supports Meeting Needs as Charity Partner

Mercure Manchester Piccadilly has become an official Charity Partner to Meeting Needs, as part of the hotel’s strategy to give back to the events community.

The annual donations of Charity Partners make it possible for Meeting Needs – a registered charity set up by leading industry figures 21 years ago – to support vital charitable projects in the UK and around the world, making a significant impact on local communities. The funding helps to ensure Meeting Needs can continue to support applications for grants from charities changing lives in local communities.

The hotel has recently been awarded the Meetings Industry Association’s (mia) ‘Aim Secure’ accreditation, a prestigious recognition for excellence in business meetings and event spaces. This accreditation, given by mia – the trade association for business meetings and events – reflects the venue’s dedication to diversity and inclusion, environmental protection, maintaining a healthy and hygienic environment, as well as the quality of its meeting and event facilities and compliance with legislation.

Over the past year, the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly has undergone significant transformation, including a £3 million renovation to modernise 280 bedrooms and the reception area. Additional investment projects are in progress, including an overhaul of the hotel’s premier event spaces, ensuring the property continues to enhance its meetings and events offerings and deliver exceptional experiences for guests.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Partners as a Meeting Needs Charity Partner, commented Chris Parnham, Chair of Meeting Needs. “The annual donations that our Charity Partners make help us to award grants to small charities that find it so hard to raise funds and awareness. We look for a long and rewarding partnership.”

Andrew Krawec, General Manager of Mercure Manchester Piccadilly, commented: “Partnering with Meeting Needs is a significant step in our commitment to giving back to the events community. We are proud to support an organisation that has been a pillar in the industry for over two decades and aligns with our values.

“It is also a honour to add a mia accreditation to our collection of accolades. We take great pride in maintaining excellence in every aspect of our services at Mercure Manchester Piccadilly and this stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences throughout our property.”