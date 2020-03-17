MEETinLEEDS strengthens sales team with new recruit

The conference and events facilities for the University of Leeds, MEETinLEEDS, is bolstering its team with the appointment of a brand-new conference sales assistant role within its sales and marketing department. The new addition will build on the university’s existing strengths in the conferencing industry and help to further position the university as a central asset both on a national and international scale.

MEETinLEEDS conference sales assistant Natalie Cherry left and sales exceutive Lisa Wood, right

Joining the close-knit team as a conference sales assistant is Natalie Cherry, having recently completed her master’s degree at the University of Leeds. Natalie will be playing a vital role in helping clients explore and discover Leeds, as one of the top ten conferencing cities in the UK.

Previously, Natalie worked as a student ambassador for the university, tasked with the role of showing around prospective students, as well as working at one of MEETinLEEDS’ most prestigious annual events, the Leeds International Summer School last year, meaning that she is well-averse to the bespoke services that MEETinLEEDS provides, and can apply her wealth of campus-knowledge to helping customers find the perfect venue space for their unique event.

Having a strong sales team enables conferencing facilities to foster exactly what event organisers need, resulting in a smooth operation from start to finish, no matter how long the planning process may be, whilst also helping to improve the international reputation of both the city of Leeds and the university itself. Natalie joins Lisa Wood, the sales executive on the MEETinLEEDS team, who together will be working closely with clients to find the perfect Leeds venue for their conferences and events.

Harriet Boatwright, sales and marketing manager at MEETinLEEDS, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Natalie on board! With customer experience at the heart of everything that we do, Natalie’s appointment will really help to build on the knowledge that we have in our team, ultimately furthering to profile the University of Leeds as a hub for conferencing activity, not just in the local region, but on a larger scale too. We look forward to seeing Natalie develop her skills with us and play a strong role in our fantastic team here at MEETinLEEDS.”