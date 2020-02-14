MEETinLEEDS expands portfolio of venues with acquisition of Cloth Hall Court

MEETinLEEDS conference and events team at the University of Leeds are pleased to announce that the university has acquired a new city centre conference and meeting venue, Cloth Hall Court.

Cloth Hall Court has a very well-established reputation as one of the best conference and meeting venues in Leeds. Offering a range of spaces including an impressive reception, multiple seminar rooms and break out areas, and ideally located in the heart of Leeds city centre opposite the train station, Cloth Hall Court will enable the University’s MEETinLEEDS team to provide an entirely new platform for meeting and conference organisers.

Harriet Boatwright, sales and marketing manager at MEETinLEEDS, commented: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Cloth Hall Court to our roster of venues, and look forward to developing business at the venue and showcasing all that it has to offer.”

Dennis Hopper, director of campus development, commented: “The University of Leeds’ conference team pride themselves on high levels of customer service, putting customers at the heart of what they do, and Cloth Hall Court will complement our existing venue portfolio as well as helping to forge new links between the university, the city and our business partners. We are looking forward to working with existing and new customers.”

