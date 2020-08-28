Meetingselect raises € 2 million funding in Series A from Nimbus Ventures

Meetingselect, the cloud-based global meetings management platform to book all-sized meetings worldwide is excited to announce that it has raised € 2 million funding from Nimbus Ventures. The funds will be used to expand and grow its presence in Europe alongside further investments into technology and services.

Meetingselect’s technology has transformed the traditional way of meeting bookings into a digital meetings experience. Organizations can easily search, book, manage, pay, report and monitor all meeting spaces & group hotel bookings around the world.

Founders Anouk Roohé (L) and Judith Huisman (R)

Female founders Anouk Roohé and Judith Huisman are determined to scale the online booking platform while continuing to make a difference to meeting planners & procurement teams around the world. The investment round will enable Meetingselect to further capitalise on its position as a leader in the hospitality & meetings tech industry in Europe and enabling purchasers, meeting planners & agencies to create efficiencies when booking hotels and meeting venues internationally.

Their approach has won many awards and the company ranks on numerous prestigious lists such as Deloitte Technology Fast500 EMEA, Technology Innovator Award Best Meeting Booking Tool Europe 2020 and TheNextWomen100.

Advertisement

“The new partnership with Nimbus Ventures demonstrates the growing confidence among investors that online meetings booking will return to previous growth”, says Judith Huisman, Co-Founder of Meetingselect. “ We continue to heavily invest in software and services that meets the needs of modern meeting planners today and in the future.”

Auke van den Hout, Managing Partner at Nimbus Ventures: “Together, Meetingselect and Nimbus Ventures will focus on seizing the opportunities that a post-Covid world offers, with an increased demand for meeting spaces outside the office. We are impressed by the commercial and technical capabilities of the team. With its existing base of major international customers, Meetingselect can look forward to a promising future.“