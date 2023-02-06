Meetingselect, the world’s leading marketplace for meetings and events, group bookings, and workspaces, announces the appointment of Andrew Tan as Cluster Director, APAC of Meetingselect Singapore Pte Ltd. Andrew brings more than nineteen years of experience in events, exhibitions, and project management to his role with Meetingselect’s global team. As Cluster Director, Andrew will oversee strategy and operation to lead delivery of high impact client events and venue partnerships within the region.

Most recently, Andrew was the Senior Manager of Brand and Communications: Events for Deloitte SEA and Singapore, where he oversaw the Events Team’s end-to-end planning and best-in-class delivery in support of Deloitte’s businesses. Andrew also brings experience from his time as the Senior Events Manager of Informa Markets, the largest global trade show organizer, where he led the Lifestyle, Food & Hospitality cluster, connecting B2B & B2C stakeholders and business communities across various industries. Before that, Andrew was with SingEx (now known as Constellar), leading the team in various roles from project management to venue management. As part of his achievements, he represented SingEx in several major events including Singapore Tourism Board’s Tourism Careers Campaign and World Economic Forum held in Tianjin, China.

Meetingselect is the world’s leading marketplace for gatherings, offering a global network of over 500.000 hotels, meetings, and event venues in over 150 countries. The leading marketplace provides the most comprehensive variety of solutions to meet, stay, and work at any place, in any space, anywhere in the world. Meetingselect is poised to lead the APAC events market, which is currently expected to grow from US$266.50 billion in 2022 to US$547.61 billion by 2028.

Martin Bergonje, CEO of Meetingselect BV, shared, “In this new year, we are delighted to announce the opening of Meetingselect Singapore and having Andrew Tan on board as Cluster Director, APAC. Andrew brings on board to the global team an extensive MICE network, event management, and commercial skillsets to the team.

As the world’s leading marketplace & innovative platform for meeting management, Meetingselect offers to our corporate clients and partner venues an extended outreach, business opportunities & collaborations within the APAC region. We look forward to exciting times as Meetingselect continues to revolutionize our platform with an innovative and sustainable approach for our clients, venues and community.”

Andrew Tan, beginning his role as Cluster Director, APAC of Meetingselect Singapore Pte Ltd, shared, “As business travel and events resume in APAC and around the world, we are seeing unprecedented demand for face-to-face events and meetings. This means extensive business opportunities for our clients and partner venues. Meetingselect APAC is becoming the most comprehensive and resource-friendly marketplace for businesses and venues, and we will continue to prioritize innovation and a sustainable approach in our business. I am excited to be on this exciting journey with Meetingselect, driving the APAC business and operations. Thank you to the Founders and Board for having me as part of the Global Team.”