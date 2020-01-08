Meetingselect and Certain partner to drive business value throughout enterprise event lifecycle

Meetingselect, the global meeting management platform to book all-sized meetings worldwide, has announced a partnership with Certain, a leading enterprise event automation platform.

This partnership will provide integrated strategic meetings management (SMM) solutions to Certain’s enterprise customers, enabling them to increase control over meeting spend and maximise the efficiency of their meetings and events (M&E) programmes.

Certain’s customers will have access to global event venue and conference hotels sourcing, RFP management and event budgeting and spend tracking in one comprehensive corporate booking platform.

Through the partnership, Meetingselect’s online meetings management and venue sourcing solution will provide Certain’s customers with an unrivalled combination of hospitality industry expertise, technology and services.

“Our customers are asking us to partner with best-in-class solutions for a seamless experience throughout their event lifecycle,” said Peter Micciche, CEO of Certain.

“Meetingselect is the industry leader for global corporations in need of venue sourcing and invoice management, and we are excited to join forces with a partner focused on the corporate hospitality market with a deep understanding of the sourcing challenges, offering our customers one integrated process.”

With the partnership, Meetingselect will be able to offer Certain’s event automation solutions to its own enterprise clients, helping them drive business value from their events beyond the sourcing process. For example, Meetingselect’s customers will be able to better market their room blocks to their meeting attendees with Certain’s dynamic event registration capabilities.

Judith Huisman, founder of Meetingselect, commented: “We are excited to partner with an event automation provider that understands the needs of the enterprise market. We are looking forward to offer our clients a solution that will allow them to not just increase efficiencies and save costs on the sourcing process but increases the business values of their events.”