Meetings Industry Association launches new certified training

The Meetings Industry Association has launched a range of new sector-specific certified training courses to assist the professional development of those working in business meetings and events and to support individuals new to the industry.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with Exceed Global Learning, over 200 training courses are now available on demand via the mia’s website. They include developing essential skills in general management and leadership, human resources, finance, revenue management, security and risk, marketing, sales, front-of-house, housekeeping, as well as culinary and food and beverage service.

Other courses in the comprehensive catalogue that seamlessly blends education, practical skills and industry insights, include event management, tourism, customer service, workplace health and safety, sustainability, COVID-19 and digital transformation.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “We’re pleased to have joined forces with Exceed Global Learning to provide the sector with easily accessible courses that can immediately increase the skills, confidence and productivity of those working in the sector. Thanks to the easy on-demand access, delegates can learn from anywhere and on any device and crucially at a time convenient to them. They will then receive a certificate on completion of each course.”

Matthew Stephens, managing director of Exceed Global Learning, said: “We are proud to support the mia as we work through this important industry-rebuilding period. The people are what make any business successful, and we look forward to this exciting time in which professionals will be empowered to develop new skillsets that will help us rebuild stronger than ever before.”

Courses can be purchased individually or on a company-wide level by mia members seeking a convenient way to secure dedicated training to support their teams’ development across a wide range of areas from essential through to expert.

To find out more about the courses available, visit https://www.mia-uk.org/training-courses.