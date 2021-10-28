MeetingPlay shortlisted for The Event Technology Awards 2021

MeetingPlay is an event technology pioneer who develops innovative solutions for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. With every event, they create transformative experiences that enable their customers, their attendees, and sponsors to make valuable, face-to-face connections.

Why MeetingPlay?

“It’s our job to create Super Bowls with virtual and hybrid events” – Joe Schwinger, Co-CEO MeetingPlay

MeetingPlay is a tailor-made event platform for you. They build the experience that you envision and want for your attendees, including a mobile event app! Many platforms are built using 3rd party vendors and lack the level of security most clients need for events, but MeetingPlay offers proprietary technology that utilizes government-level security (SOC-2) to keep your event and its attendees risk-free.

How Does MeetingPlay Deliver Unique Experiences with Marriott and Databricks?

MeetingPlay’s event technology provided a seamless environment for both in-person and virtual attendees during Marriott’s Connect with Confidence Labs. MeetingPlay and Marriott International continue to work together to support a safe, comfortable meeting space for their hybrid meetings, whether the attendee is live or virtual.

As for the organizers of Spark + AI Summit 2021, Databricks wanted to level up from their events in past years. They wanted to be able to offer various experiences and offer fresh content to their audience. As the conference grows, so does the complexities for the event, and they used MeetingPlay as their virtual event platform based on last year’s Spark + AI Summit 2020’s virtual success.

MeetingPlay built out custom components to keep content fresh, offering a “space” for attendees, called the “Databricks Experience”, that boasted curated agendas and playlists to industry solutions and expert help. The Databricks Experience was a custom build from MeetingPlay and resulted in higher engagement across the event’s duration.

Partner with MeetingPlay to create the valuable event experiences that everyone will be talking about. For more information on MeetingPlay, visit www.meetingplay.com.

