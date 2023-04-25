Top of Article

Lime Venue Portfolio will join a panel of industry leaders in a specialist educational session at the ABPCO Festival of Learning, 25th April 2023, as part of the continual engagement programme of its Meeting of the Future campaign.

The highly interactive discussion will invite the audience to contribute to a new imagining of what future association meetings could look like, while a panel of experts, including event creative Robert Dunsmore, Adam Fillary from MESA, WorldSpan’s Jennifer Jenkins, David Parker from RCP, and Jo Austin from Lime Venue Portfolio, will add their own opinions.

“A big part of this campaign is about engaging and hearing from the industry on what they feel the future of meetings could look like. We’re therefore delighted that ABPCO have given us this platform and we’re thrilled to be speaking alongside such a distinguished group of industry leaders,” said Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “As a thought leadership brand, we’re always looking for ways to share knowledge and research with the market and are looking forward to sharing our own insights with association professionals at the event.”

The ABPCO Festival of Learning promises to be an interesting and engaging event, with a range of keynote speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities open to attendees.