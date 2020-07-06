Meeting & event restrictions eased in Hamburg – Outdoor events up to 1,000 people; indoor events up to 650 people

The restrictions around meetings and events in Hamburg have been relaxed. On 1 July, the Hamburg State released new regulations for the business events industry as follows:

· Indoor events with fixed seating – 650 people max.

· Indoor events without fixed seating – 100 persons max, reducing to 50 people max if alcohol is served.

· Outdoor events with fixed seating – 1,000 people max

· Outdoor events without fixed seating – 200 people max, reducing to 100 people max if alcohol is served.

As per German government regulations, the minimum distance of 1.5 metres between any two people at an event continues to apply. Large-scale events with 1,000 or more persons attending remain prohibited until 31 October 2020.

Hamburg Convention Bureau is currently working with its members to help them implement the updated regulations. Florian Gerdes, Marketing Manager Conventions from the Hamburg Convention Bureau (pictured), explains: “The easing of restrictions around meetings and events is a real boost to the business events sector. It’s a clear sign to the rest of the business world that carefully planned and managed business events can be successfully and safely carried out. We’re now working closely with our partner – venues, hotels and agencies across the city – to ensure that these regulations are correctly implements and communicated to event planners.”

Under the revised regulations, event organisers are required to develop a written hygiene policy to present on request. In addition, the contact details of all persons attending an event must be documented.

Further details can be found here: https://www.hamburg-convention.com/en/corona/

Hamburg Convention Bureau, together with MICECLOUD Solutions, recently launched a free tool that calculates the required room size in line with new Covid-19 regulations. A new Coronavirus criteria was added to venue search website, Micebooking.com. When searching for an event space, visitors to the site can click to apply the corona capacity calculation – this filters the venue options in line with current social distancing regulations, providing planners with a definitive list of spaces that will comfortably – and safely – host their chosen number of participants.