MeetEngland preparing to welcome back international business events following UK Government announcement

MeetEngland has welcomed the news of a confirmed timeline for the business events sector reopening in England.

English destinations, venues and business event suppliers have been given the green light to welcome conferences and other business events from October.

VisitBritain/VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates said:

“The timeline for reopening conferences and business events is great news for England’s valuable events industry and the thousands of jobs that depend on it. Giving certainty to businesses means they can plan with confidence.

“MeetEngland, alongside our suppliers, has been working very hard to ensure the sector can get back on its feet, ready to welcome back visitors safely and to showcase the outstanding destinations, venues and incentive experiences that make England a leading destination for business events.”

As the sector works towards reopening, MeetEngland is encouraging businesses to register for the UK-wide ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard and consumer mark, providing a ‘ring of confidence’ for business events planners. The industry standard means businesses can demonstrate that they are adhering to Government and public health guidance, have carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment and have the required processes in place. Almost 30,000 businesses across the UK have already signed up to the industry standard.

We’re Good To Go, launched by VisitEngland in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland, VisitScotland and Visit Wales, ensures a standard-led approach across the UK. The self-assessment includes specific guidelines for sectors including accommodation, visitor attractions, restaurants and pubs and business conference and events venues with signposting to further industry and trade association guidance as required.

VisitEngland promotes business events worldwide as MeetEngland, driving awareness of England’s products and highlighting its history of research, innovation and high-quality infrastructure to position it as a leading destination for business events.