Meet the world’s leading digital goodie bag provider at International Confex

Our digital solution Fanomena Events addresses the challenges that 90% of event organizers face: personalised communication as well as activation and satisfaction of sponsors and exhibitors.

We have developed a unique and leading virtual conference & event bag technology that leads to over 78% interaction and engagement rates of your participants and visitors with information for the event and engaging advertisements from your exhibitors, partners and sponsors.

What you can expect:

– 100% accurate participant targeting thanks to individualization and personalization

– 100% green and sustainable

– 30% cost and resource savings

– over 70% opening rates

Renowned customers like Facebook, O’Reilly, Westjet, Red Bull or Infront already use our solution to replace their classic advertising methods like flyers, brochures and swag bags with a sustainable and measurable alternative.

Sounds interesting to you?

Then meet us in person and visit us at the International Confex in London from 25th to 26th February in London and let us show you how to digitize your next event.

You can get more information by visiting this page or can directly secure your slot by accessing our calendar.

