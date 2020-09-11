‘Meet Out to Help Out’ scheme to support business events sector gains momentum

Meet Out to Help Out, the sales incentive scheme for the business events industry proposed by Venuedirectory.com is gaining momentum.

Nigel Huddleston MP, parliamentary under secretary of state for sport, tourism and heritage at the department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), acknowledged the proposed scheme during an interview within the recent UKickstart Event 2020, initiated by etc.venues.

At the nationwide multi-hub live and virtual event Nigel Huddleston said: “We’re open to conversations and I’ll continue the dialogue with the Treasury. I think we’ve seen with various measures such as Eat Out to Help Out that if we need a kind of innovative intervention we are willing and able to do so. I’ve already been lobbied for the Meet Out To Help scheme and it is really important we get the information directly from the sector.”

Support for Meet Out to Help Out, put forward by Michael Begley, managing director of venuedirectory.com, is building with many hotels, venues and suppliers voicing their support. This includes Abstract Events, Studio Venues, Venues of Excellence, Jurys Inn (Hinckley Island), Classic British Hotels, Amaris Hospitality and the National Conference Centre based at National Motorcycle Museum. Support and interest is growing on social media under #MeetOutToHelpOut.

Heather Thornton, from business club and private sector lobbying group Downton In Business, says: “Meet Out to Help Out would be a brilliant initiative! We need to get people back together and networking in a safe and organised environment.”

Michael Begley, managing director of venuedirectory.com, comments: “We’re delighted that our proposal is gaining momentum. All sides of the industry – corporates, agencies and venues – need to work together to ensure it remains on the Government radar. We need their support in generating much-needed momentum and confidence in the industry and are confident Meet Out to Help Out is a workable solution.”

Explaining Meet Out to Help Out, Michael says: “I would suggest corporates need to commit to booking their next meeting or event and put down a deposit with the venue to demonstrate their commitment. If they can do this, then the venue can pass on 50% of the commission to the booking agent immediately after the booking is confirmed and the deposit paid.

“This will not only generate momentum to keep the sector moving in what is an incredibly tough trading period, it will also boost the cash flow of agencies, many of which are vulnerable at this time. To further boost confidence and minimise risk, the corporates should be able to receive a refund up to 14 days prior to arrival if they choose not to hold their event.”