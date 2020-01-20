Meet London Summer Event Show sponsors, Yes Entertainment

Yes Entertainment have been running performers and other entertainment services for events in London and beyond since 2006.

We provide services to over 500 events every year including; DJs & Live Music, Circus Performers, Magicians, Casinos, Photobooths, 360 Video booths, Rides & Games, Lighting, Theming and Event Management.

Our team comprises a network of tried and tested contractors who come together when required to ensure events run smoothly and guests are fully entertained.

We are preferred supplier for entertainment at a growing number of venues across London including The Tower Hotel, The Royal Horseguards Hotel, Marriott County Hall, Royal Institution of British Architects and many more.

In addition, we provide our services to event agents and organisers for their events and our direct clients include Odeon UK, DHL, HSBC, Informa Group PLC, Toyota, Hitachi, Shell International and many other high-profile organisations.

Whilst we are London based and the majority of our work is in the city we can provide services across the UK as required by our clients and also overseas in the USA, Spain, Portugal, Thailand, UAE and more.

We are looking forward to sponsoring the London Summer Event Show where we will be showcasing our Taiko drumming troupe in honour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

To discuss requirements for your 2020 events please visit us at stand E11.