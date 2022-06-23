Meet for Change at The Meetings Show

Lime Venue Portfolio is continuing its support of ethical meetings as it unveils the latest chapter of its Meetings for Change initiative next week at The Meetings Show. The programme was launched at the exhibition’s 2021 show, bringing mindfulness, nutrition, and sustainability together onto the plates of delegates throughout the group’s 80+ venues. Now, Meetings for Change is leading on carbon labelling.

Carbon labelling follows in the footsteps of calorie labelling and represents the latest move by the brand to show transparent information around the food it serves. The new initiative is being rolled out within many of the portfolio’s venues and will show the carbon footprint of every dish on every menu, putting the power into the hands of organisers and delegates to make sustainable choices while at events.

Lime Venue Portfolio, in partnership with its catering partners Levy UK+I, is also working with carbon labelling experts Klimato to ensure regulated and transparent signage. Klimato work across the food industry to provide up to date intelligence, built around food sourcing, to ensure consumers are clear on the carbon footprint of the meals they eat.

The brand will also be contributing to other areas of The Meetings Show, with Head of Proactive Sales, Kerry Wright, sharing insight on mental health in a special seminar titled ‘Is the Industry Suffering from PTSD.’ Kerry recently qualified as a Mental Health First Aid specialist and has become an expert in the field, a crucial part of the brand’s key values.

“We have pillars of values that we stick to as individuals and as a business brand, many of which will be on show at The Meetings Show this year,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “This is about values, from our commitment to sustainability, working with accredited and credible partners, and leading the way with important subjects like carbon labelling. Add this to our thought leadership around mental health and it’s going to be a busy but rewarding show for us.”

Lime Venue Portfolio will also be co-hosting the Delegate Wrangler’s Social at 4pm on day one of the show, alongside one of its member venues, ExCeL London. As part of the gathering, the brand will be showcasing its highly successful and sustainable Levy burger, which reduces carbon footprints by replacing carbon heavy meat with carbon reducing mushrooms.