Meet Event Up

Once again the beneficiaries with Event Up Group and their potential clients met on 26th November at Nosalowy Dwór Resort & Spa in Zakopane, Poland. The extensive networking meeting, along with the conference, workshops, and showcase attracted more the 200 people both on-site and on the internet.

The conference itself addressed the challenges that are being faced by the events industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The workshops dealt with various aspects related to the new forms of meetings, new opportunities for event marketing, branded content as an evolution of online campaigns, and social media event promotion.

The guests had the chance to visit the stands of the group’s beneficiaries, take part in conference discussions, and workshops. After the evening showcase networking meeting had place.

Conference topic:

The event industry in times of pandemic



Workshops topics:

Self-presentation in times of pandemic – how to perform and communicate at online meetings

New opportunities in event marketing

A key change in the industry: branded content and the evolution of the business events

Promotion of online events on social media.

Event Up Group was brought to life as an initiative for event companies based in Małopolska, Poland. Consolidation of the beneficiaries’ activities makes it possible to create a comprehensive offer which takes advantage of the synergy effect, as well as increase the potential of the group in terms of promotional activities. The main objective of the project is to present the potential of Małopolska’s event industry companies abroad and to establish contacts with potential contractors present at particular trade fairs.

Event Up Group delivers state of the art entertainment production services. Having specialised and experienced staff, know-how and a wide and extensive client portfolio allow delivering the most complex of events. Each member of the Event Up collective distinguishes itself by experience, high-quality service, and creativity. They are highly competitive in both domestic and foreign markets yet together form a whole that complements each other and significantly ease the production process of the events. Moreover, the group benefits from the diversity of specialties and backgrounds of single entities.

The project “Małopolska Event Group” RPMP.03.03.01-12-0590/18 is co-financed by the European Union under the Regional Operational Programme of the Małopolska Region 2014-2020.

