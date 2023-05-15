Media Sales Executive – Event Industry News Limited Retford, Nottinghamshire

Top of Article

www.eventindustrynews.com: Media Sales Executive

Established for over 12 years with 49,000 readers, >100,000 social connections, and 19,000 newsletter subscribers, eventindustrynews.com is the best place to find out the latest news & views for event professionals.

We’re looking for a talented Media Sales Executive to join our team in Retford.

We’d like someone who has excellent telephone skills, a flair for telesales and at least 1 years’ experience. Ideally you will have good organisational skills, a can-do attitude, positivity, and drive.

It goes without saying that you will have an excellent grasp of the English language along with good spelling and grammar. Above all, we are keen to see someone who is eager and enjoys talking to people. A creative approach and a sense of fun are

both essential.

The role of Media Sales Executive includes contacting potential customers to sell advertising space within our well established business to business publication. It is a full time, Monday to Friday 9am – 4pm office-based position perfectly suited to an ambitious, self-motivated and hardworking candidate.

If this sounds like you, please send your CV and a covering letter to Kizzy Allott kizzy@eventindustrynews.com

The deadline for applications is 15th June 2023

Event Industry News Limited (EIN) is an online B2B publication dedicated to the world of events. EIN’s sister company (A.M.P. Events Limited) is responsible for organising three of its own events, Event Tech Live, The Event Technology Awards and the newly launched Event Sustainability Live. You will be expected to generate as much of a buzz about our events as those of our customers…

EIN General Benefits Package: