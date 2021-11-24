MCI welcomes Mark Aldridge as creative director in the UK

MCI, a global engagement and marketing agency, welcomes Mark Aldridge as creative director in the UK.

With audience engagement constantly evolving, MCI has seen an increased need for clients to be responsive and adapt to their customers’ requirements. Through more strategic and creative approaches to engagement solutions, MCI is responding to clients’ needs with an enhanced level of expertise and expanding the team accordingly.

At this exciting time of growth for MCI, Mark Aldridge brings a wealth of multi-faceted expertise in events, advertising, marketing, theatre, film, television and experience design.

His extensive agency experience includes WRG, INVNT, Imagination, Jack Morton and Wolff Olins. Client-wise, Mark has led on award-winning live, digital and advertising content for clients and brands including BMW, BT, GSK, HM Gov, The National Blood Transfusion Service, and The Qatari Olympic Committee. He was also the strategic director and executive creative director communications to The UN for COP18.

Mark will lead on engagement, concept development, innovation, and creative assignments. He will be key in driving maximum impact in experience touchpoints across online and live formats for clients.

It is important for MCI to be catalysts for positive change: whether this is for clients, fellow colleagues, local communities or from a global perspective. This is a shared vision of Mark’s, and together, MCI is actively committed to developing engagement solutions that embrace ethical values, cultural diversity and supporting client initiatives for greater inclusivity.

Mark says, “I’m really privileged to be part of the MCI team, where everyone is thoroughly committed to everyone else. MCI strives to do the very best for its own community, as well as our clients. MCI is distinctive in championing and supporting its talented team and I’m excited to be joining at this important point of growth.

Mark Aldridge continues, “I look forward to developing strategically informed and creatively effective relationships with our clients for a lifetime.”

Jurriaen Sleijster, MCI President & COO comments, “Our focus is on transforming how our clients engage with their audiences and redefining what is possible, whether it is inventive experience formats, applying more strategic and creative components or bridging digital and live experience platforms together. It’s vital to ensure this evolution in experience design is relevant and aligned to our clients’ values, business objectives and impactful for their audiences – helping them to stay agile, future-proofed and connected with their communities. With Mark joining our UK team, his outstanding credentials and personable collaborative approach enables us to further strengthen MCI’s client offering. His rich experience across different platforms of audience engagement will inform how we work with our clients now and in the future”.