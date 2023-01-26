MCI promotes Charlee Gough to Managing Director of the UK

MCI, a global engagement and marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Charlee Gough as Managing Director of their UK operation.

Charlee takes the helm from Jurriaen Sleijster, MCI President & COO, who has been acting MD for the UK.

He comments, “As Charlee assumes leadership of MCI in the UK, she brings an inspirational and empathetic leadership style, informed by her many years as part of the MCI family and her extensive experience in the industry. Charlee’s growth mindset around realising our client’s strategic objectives and championing our team’s ambitions, will position MCI for increased growth and impact in the UK marketplace.”

Stepping up from her role leading on Corporate delivery and engagement in the UK, Charlee has led the team responsible for the brand and experiential side of the organisation. Since 2007, when Charlee first started with MCI, her role and influence within the company has evolved and covered many areas from marketing, PR, association management, business development and client relations. She brings a wealth of knowledge and a flair for inspiring those who work with her. With over twenty years in the industry, across many facets of creative and strategic engagement delivery, she has been a vital lead on client accounts like Ocado, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen, LinkedIn, SAP and HSBC.

As Managing Director, Charlee will be pivotal to the continued growth of MCI. With audience engagement constantly evolving, MCI is responding to clients’ needs and transforming how their clients connect with their audiences through more strategic and creative approaches. MCI is actively committed to greater inclusivity and sustainable impact across their work, and ensuring the development and nurturing of their talented teams.

Charlee says, “I am honoured to be stepping in to lead the MCI UK team as we set our path for 2023 and beyond. Having been part of the MCI family for a number of years, I am dedicated to continuing its reputation as a great place to work for our incredible talents. I am focused on ensuring MCI UK grows and evolves to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. It is a very exciting time in the MCI UK story, and I am thrilled to be able to help write the chapter.”