mci group, a next-gen marketing platform is live

mci group is a holding and shared services group for branded portfolio agencies:

black flower agency – event and experiential agency specialising in the luxury sector

Dorier – audiovisual experience designers and content production

HAGEN INVENT – live communication incentive travel and event agency

insidery – consulting & market research agency specialising in marketing and sales performance

Logos – global public affairs and communications agency

MCI – global engagement & marketing agency

Ovation Global DMC – global destination management services & event organisation

Today mci group consolidates into a next-gen platform for marketing innovation and breakthrough communication in the digital age. The platform combines the talent, technology and creative power of its specialist agencies, communities, and ventures to form an interdisciplinary collective for the transformation and growth of brands and organisations.

mci group’s brands help associations, federations, brands, NGOs and governments to succeed in the relationship economy of the digital age through:

Execution of creative & experientially focused strategies and contents for programs, campaigns and events

Engagement solutions for the digitally empowered audiences & communities

Accessing an extraordinary pool of passionate and curious talents

The platform enables clients to understand and embrace the extended value of services mci group offers to help them shape and share their future.

As a company with global and local reach, mci group has the means to accelerate change and to promote a more sustainable and inclusive society.

Sebastien Tondeur, mci group Chief Executive Officer, says: “With the fourth industrial revolution underway, innovation in technology and data today is redefining what will be possible tomorrow. Whilst communication remains the essential foundation for collaboration and the source of all innovation, the way we communicate is shifting. This will mean massive changes in business models of the relationship economy, impacting the need for transformation of how people work, collaborate and consume, the organisations create, innovate and sell and the world moves forward sustainably. We want to capitalize on & accelerate these next-gen market opportunities’’.