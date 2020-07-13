MCI employees dedicated 43,800 hours to community projects

MCI is pleased to present the 2019 Digital Sustainability Report closing the decade of sustainability. Within the past ten years, MCI organised close to 1,000 events around sustainable topics or with integrated sustainable processes. The company received 24 industry awards for sustainability. MCI employees dedicated 43,800 hours to help raise close to €15M for 626 community projects (charity or non-governmental) around the world.

MCI focus is to use sustainability as a lens to help drive economic, social and environmental performance. Sustainability is embedded into the company’s culture, operations and services. MCI is committed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the three pillars at the core of the company’s business, People, Planet, Profit.

In 2019 MCI revised its risk assessment, and performance review for partners and suppliers, and is now rolling out new processes and tools. Due to the widespread digitisation processes, recently MCI rolled-out an initiative to measure the greenhouse emission of the company’s ICT operations (including data traffic and storage). It helps implement better practices and reduce digital carbon footprint.

Celebrating the launch, Sebastien Tondeur, MCI Chief Executive Officer, said: “This report was prepared amid the COVID-19 crisis. The events industry, representing over 26 million professionals across the world, has been heavily impacted by global lockdowns and travel restrictions. For MCI, our priority was to make sure our talents and their family were safe, ensure business continuity and remain a trusted advisor to our clients. We are building a company that is profoundly human, and we want to keep on making a difference: for our people, for the planet and for humankind”.

Advertisement

The report showcases MCI approach, numerous sustainable stories, performance numbers and commitments to make a difference:

To an ethical business culture

To technology as a driver of sustainability

To sustainable working environments

To the wellbeing of each individual

To strong industry collaborations

To giving back to MCI communities

To more sustainable events for our clients

Looking towards the future, MCI will continue to actively champion sustainability, help clients impact society in a responsible and socially acceptable way, and collaborate with partners, suppliers and the event industry to accelerate best sustainability practices across the globe.

Discover the report at www.mcisustainability.com.

A shorter pdf version with key facts can be downloaded here.