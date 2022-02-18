May 2022 epitomises the CHS Leeds homecoming to the Royal Armouries

Taking place on 24th May 2022, CHS Leeds is set to return to its original roots at the Royal Armouries.

Taking over three large event spaces, including an outside hub for creativity and innovation, the Show will flow across New Dock, Royal Armouries Hall, and the outside Square, offering over 1,000 square metres of exhibiting and brand activation opportunities.

Emma Cartmell, Founder and CEO of CHS Events said “The best journeys always take you home, and the Royal Armouries is where it all started for CHS over 12 years ago.

Returning home, made complete sense to the team and I, having outgrown where we were previously, we needed a venue that fits with our culture and where innovation can be at the heart of the experience for both exhibitors and buyers.

The Royal Armouries does exactly that. It’s steeped with historic creativity, and we cannot wait to work closely with the team. It makes the perfect backdrop for exhibitors to show off their fantastic event spaces and services from across the UK.”

Benjamin Campbell, Venue Director, from the Royal Armouries said “We’re delighted for CHS Leeds to return home to the Royal Armouries. The Show has a real legacy of producing an electric atmosphere for networking and getting business done, we’re thrilled that all this will be happening under our roofs.”

CHS Leeds takes place on 24th May this year and is expected to welcome over 900+ event buyers to the city with registration opening later in the week.