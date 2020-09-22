Max Bull steps up as chair of the AEV

Max Bull, executive director of venue sales at the Business Design Centre (pictured above), has been elected chair of the Association of Event Venues following the association’s recent AGM, which also saw the election of four new board members, Jackie Boughton – head of business events at The Barbican, Andy Gibb – group sales & marketing director at Stadium MK, Paula Lorimer – director of Harrogate Convention Centre, and Jason Lunn – venue director at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

“It is a great honour and responsibility to be elected chair of the association at such a challenging time, and to follow in the footsteps of some of the industry’s best known individuals. I am looking forward to working with the board members, both existing and new, supporting the AEV team and help to build on the current strength of the AEV; through it’s ethos, through industry and peer collaboration and the vital role the 11 working groups employ; the engine room of our association,” explained Bull.

The new positions were confirmed at the AGM Board meeting on Wednesday 16th September held at the Business Design Centre, Islington.

AEV director Rachel Parker commented, “I am incredibly grateful to Dan for his tenure as chair and delighted to welcome Max as the new chair of our association. I would also like to welcome our four new board members who each bring a different perspective of our industry given their diverse venue purpose and locations across the UK.”