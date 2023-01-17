Vicky Cruse (Senior Event Producer), Lucy Russell (Event Producer) and Cathryn Rigby (Accounts & HR Manager) have all joined the thriving Warrington based start-up.

Vicky boasts a 10-year events background, most recently delivering global events in Singapore, Dubai, New York, and London. Prior to that she spent 2 years as Event Manager at The Hut Group, specialising in events & activations for an array of brands across their portfolio. Currently in the final stages of completing her masters on ‘Sustainability in Events’ plus accreditation with A Greener Festival, Vicky will become the company’s green champion, keeping a firm eye on Maverick’s carbon footprint going forward.

Lucy demonstrates an impressive CV of event management, from city centre festival weekends with the Manchester BID, to most recently working as the Operations Manager of RunThrough organising and managing events across the country including their flagship “Run Alton Towers weekend”

Cathryn joins as Finance Manager after a successful 16-year position as a Finance Director. Cathryn brings a wealth of experience to the role and will oversee all accounts and HR duties within the company going forward.

Vicky Cruse (Senior Event Producer) Lucy Russell (Event Producer) Cathryn Rigby (Accounts & HR Manager)

Upon joining Vicky said ‘”I’ve had such a warm welcome since joining in December. Looking forward to working on some great events with fantastic clients – it’s going to be a busy year ahead!”. Lucy added “It is a really exciting time to join the team at Maverick Live as they are growing rapidly with a lot of impressive client partnerships. I’m thrilled to be joining their in-house Event Producer team, and can’t wait to bring our clients visions to life”

The trio join Maverick Live as the company enters their 3rd year of trading. From a pandemic start up to £1.25m year 2 turn over, it has been quite the ride for the Warrington outfit. Mid 2022 the company moved into their new HQ, housing a two-story office space alongside 7,000 square foot of warehouse space to store their impressive stock of AV equipment.

Maverick Live are known for their quality of service, investment in long term client partnerships and a can-do attitude. Primarily offering event management and event production services coupled with an inhouse creative team consisting of graphics designers, video producers and digital wizzes. It is a 360 service that rivals the best in the business.

With events being firmly back with a bang and a healthy-looking order book for 2023, Maverick Live are looking to double their turnover again this year, attracting further household brand names (adding to the likes of Very, Redrow, Bentley, LFC, Sysco & Hyde) while continuing to invest in and strengthen in the team.