Matt Coyne announced as host for Event Tech Live London 2022

After a successful event in 2021, Event Tech Live is gearing up for its first outing at its new home ExCeL London on Wednesday 16th & Thursday 17th November 2022.

The main stage will be hosted by Matt Coyne, founder of Waves Connects, a dedicated events industry content agency.

For those who are not familiar with Matt, he has over 20 years of experience in the events industry, working across event tech platforms and various organisers. Matt is the perfect fit to take the reigns and lead the content on ETL London’s Main Stage over the two show days.

The event technology landscape is constantly evolving with new tools, software and platforms being released every day. It can be hard to keep up with what’s new and important for your events and that’s where Event Tech Live comes in – it’s the only event portfolio that focuses exclusively on event technology. Whether you’re looking for inspiration or want to learn about the latest tools available, ETL has you covered with over 100 educational sessions, 100 exhibitors and over 3,500 attendees – this event is not to be missed!

Matt Coyne, founder of Waves Connects, said: “I’m excited to be back on the main stage at ETL London 2022. The event is such an important one for the industry, bringing together so many amazing people and businesses under one roof. I can’t wait to learn from everyone and share some awesome conversations from thought leaders across our events industry.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Matt is passionate about delivering valuable content that helps event professionals improve their events. Attendees can expect to see an energetic and informative show with plenty of opportunities to get involved, ask questions and learn from the best in the business, we’re excited to have Matt back in 2022.”

