Mark Eddy and Christine Martin join forces to launch The Pragmatiko Partnership

Mark Eddy and Christine Martin, former GES executives, have joined forces to launch The Pragmatiko Partnership; a real-world growth consultancy to support event industry business leaders and entrepreneurs reboot their strategy and focus on sustainable growth.

“Business leaders are under extraordinary pressure right now,” said Founding Partner Christine Martin. “From acute labour shortages to supply chain issues to an uncertain economic landscape – it’s all too easy to be consumed by day-to-day operational challenges and ignore the bigger strategic opportunities in play.”

“Pragmatiko can help carve out time and space to support leaders build out their strategy and execute at pace’, added Co-Founder Mark Eddy. “We support senior teams with a scalable range of services from a full ‘go to market’ strategy to a two-hour coaching session. We work to their brief and budget.”

The Partnership offers six key services designed to support ambitious but hard-pressed boards accelerate their plans and achieve their business goals:

Strategic review, Strategy workshops, Go-to-market plans

Executive Mentoring, Partnership Referrals and Peer-to-Peer Advisory Boards

Pragmatiko is Greek for ‘real’ and the founders are no ivory tower consultants. Their expertise is rooted in hands-on, real-world, board level experience from business start-ups to multi-national corporates and everything in between. Passionate problem solvers, creative thinkers and business pragmatists – they are motivated by working alongside senior teams to deliver tangible results.

The Partners bring their respective ‘black books’ with over 2,000 trusted industry contacts, advisors, agencies and talented freelancers to help advise on and deliver the business plan.

“Pragmatiko’s purpose is both straightforward and timely” commented Martin. “We act as a catalyst to accelerate sustainable growth and help ambitious boards achieve extraordinary results.”