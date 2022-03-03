Marble LDN: Providing a platform for every business to tell the story that means the most to them

Marble LDN is an award winning experiential & thought leadership comms agency. Our vision is to provide a platform for every business to tell the story and send the message that means the most to them.

We operate across a number of sectors for B2B and B2C projects, including tech, media, fashion, fintech, hospitality, music and property. Some of our recent and current clients include: Founders Forum, HSBC, Red Bull, Tiktok, Nike, Michael Kors, Soho House, Appear Here, Boden, Boomtown, Glastonbury. Check out some of this work in action here.

In 2013 our four co-founders brought together three specialist event companies, spanning production (Broad Bean Events), technical production (Bassline Productions) and project management (Kasimira) in pursuit of our mission to become a multi-service, award-winning, live experience agency. So, with a heritage steeped in festivals, music and the arts, this diversity and varied skill set provides our team with a unique perspective on the ever-evolving live experience sector.

At Marble, we embed sustainability into the entire creative process so that it becomes a living, breathing part of the experience. We achieve this through our Sustainable Event Management System (SEMS), which meets the requirements of ISO 20121:2012 (International Standard for Event Sustainability) and ISO 14001:2015 (International Standard for Environmental Management).

We recognise that our activities can have environmental, social and economic impacts and we are committed to reducing negative impacts and enhancing sustainability performance across all levels and functions of our business. Our vision is to lead in sustainability management, amplify positive change through engagement with all interested parties and innovate best practice. Our performance is measured against four governing principles of sustainability: stewardship; inclusivity; transparency; and integrity. You can read our full sustainability policy here.

To chat about your upcoming project, email info@marbleldn.com or call 020 3011 5388.

