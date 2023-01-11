MIXR was founded by Emma Bilardi and Kel Murray, friends and former colleagues with the shared goal of creating an ethical, progressive, full-stack agency.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer progressive PR and innovative digital marketing services to clients working across arts and entertainment,” says MIXR Digital Marketing Director, Emma Bilardi.

“MIXR promotes the people, projects and pioneering technologies through key storytelling and technical content creation by showcasing the vast skillsets behind the scenes on major tours, state-of-the-art physical spaces, live events and ICVFX sets,” she adds.

Emma has a background in magazine journalism, while in recent years pivoting into digital and inbound marketing, working with high growth tech brands including HubSpot, Zoom, LinkedIn and Google.

Kel began her career as a music journalist with the regional and national music press, (NME, BBC Radio Manchester, Rock Sound Magazine) before heading up and editorially redirecting a live event production title for over eight years prior to a career in PR.

MIXR PR Director, Kel Murray, adds: “The re-emergence and diversification of the live event production industry post-pandemic has presented an opportunity for companies to reimagine services, strategy and PR objectives. MIXR produces considered and impactful content for a varied talent pool with specialisms ranging from pro audio and pro video to bleeding edge technologies.

“2023 is set to be a really exciting year for our clients, and we’re thrilled to be on this journey with them,” she concludes.