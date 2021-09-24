Manchester Central launches ‘Incubator’ initiative to find the event of the future

A new incubator programme for the event industry is set to launch in the coming weeks, offering businesses the opportunity to bring their next big idea to life with the backing of Manchester’s iconic city centre events venue.

The initiative will be launched by Manchester Central, one of the UK’s largest event spaces. It has been announced to coincide with the region’s Progress21 event taking place at the venue currently – an event focussed on igniting business and career opportunities for Greater Manchester.

The scheme will be open to all businesses across the UK, from start-ups to FTSE listed companies, giving them the opportunity to present ground-breaking large event concepts which envision what the ‘event experience of the future’ will look like.

Experts from the venue and industry will review submissions, inviting shortlisted concepts to begin commercial conversations, with the most promising ‘big idea’ offered the chance to partner with the 10,000 capacity Manchester Central venue and gain the support, insight and expertise of the team to develop and grow the new event concept for future years.

Shaun Hinds, CEO at Manchester Central, said,

Manchester Central – CEO Shaun Hinds

“Events have had it tough in the past 18 months, and we want to demonstrate how important they are to businesses, from showcasing products to inspiring ideas and networking with potential new clients. This initiative is about supporting the new era of events and helping to kick-start the sector again with ground-breaking ideas.

“The pandemic has been the catalyst for fundamental change in the event industry. Some gatherings will likely remain permanently online now and this programme opens the door for the next generation of live event experiences.

“As an industry built on creativity, we think there are some great concepts being developed that could come to life with a little help and guidance from a world-class event destination such as Manchester Central.”

The initiative is set to formally launch later this autumn. For more information in the meantime, contact info@manchestercentral.co.uk