Making an eco-friendly first impression with ID Card Centre

You and your business have seven seconds to make a good first impression. Relaying environmentally friendly delegate badge options has never been easier and speaks volumes about your business values.

Plastic pollution is an established mainstream concern – everyone has seen the images of plastics in our oceans and knows the call to action.

Giving your clients the choice to reduce plastic pollution is a no-brainer

As an events industry professional, you’re an expert in making a good first impression and you give it your all. Many of your clients need to use their sacred seven seconds to make a good first impression on their delegates too. Here’s our win-win environmentally friendly, first-impression formula for events professionals.

Advertisement

Meet their environmentally conscious wish list:

Recyclable lanyards & lanyards made from recycled plastic

PET plastic containers can be recycled into RPET polyester fibre for lanyards – we can confirm that they are as good as their non-recycled counterparts. What’s more, these lanyards, which are already made of recycled material, can be recycled and reused. We provide both PET lanyards that can be recycled and RPET lanyards too.

Our lanyard recycling service includes separating any type of lanyard from clips and putting them through the appropriate recycling process.

Paper card vs PVC name badges and event passes

If you are running a short event then our paper-based cards are an economical, environmentally friendly alternative to PVC, completely avoiding plastic use without compromising quality. They’re printed using the Evolis Zenius and Primacy badge printers that can also be used for PVC badges so making the change is easy.

If you need durable or waterproof cards, we provide a PVC card recycling service. PVC isn’t usually accepted by plastic waste collections because it is a contaminant. If plastic cards are added to your general office waste collection, they are destined for landfill and are a harmful pollutant. In addition, if you are disposing of ID cards without first taking security measures to erase personal information on them, you may unwittingly breach GDPR.

All the used PVC cards that are recycled through us are securely shredded and ground back into polymer granules, ready to be melted and reused by manufacturers.

Full delegate badge and accessory recycling service

ID Card Centre pioneered a recycling service for the events industry. Plastic cards and even ID card printer ribbons often contain personal information covered by GDPR, so we provide a secure and compliant destruction and recycling service.

The items we accept for recycling include:

PVC cards

Printer ribbons

Lanyards with metal or plastic fittings

ID cardholders

Vinyl pouches

ID card printers

There are simple instructions on our website. Just follow the links near the beginning of this page.

Same-day dispatch

Next-day delivery is available for stock items ordered before 3pm, and we offer free shipping to UK mainland destinations on web-based orders of over £150. However, large volumes of products ordered with a longer lead time may enjoy a better unit price and would provide a wider range of choice.

Same-day delivery

If necessary, same-day delivery is often possible. Please call us on 01604 422 422 prior to placing your order. If you are close to Northampton you can collect your order from our offices, but please call us first so we can ensure your order is ready for you.

Price guarantee

We endeavour to offer the best possible prices to our customers. If you’ve received a cheaper quote elsewhere for exactly the same product or service, please let us know and if we can’t beat it we’ll price match it!

A service led by an event professional

The customer service team is led by Nicola O’Brien who worked in events management for 16 years before joining ID Card Centre. Clients are served by the friendliest, most dedicated and hard-working people you are ever likely to come across, and we like to think that there’s nothing we can’t handle when it comes to serving any kind of event.

This content is sponsored by ID Card Centre.