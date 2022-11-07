Make Venues looks to the future with new venues director

Make Venues has appointed Andrew Ward as its new venues director, as the group looks to build on its customer-driven strategic business plan and continued investment in infrastructure.

Andrew joins the venues team from parent company, Make UK, where he has worked since 2013. He will oversee all three of the brand’s UK venues which include; Broadway House in London, Engineers’ House in Bristol and Woodland Grange in Leamington Spa.

He will also drive forward the businesses strategic approach, built around the five pillars of customer service, sustainability, inclusion, investment, and personality.

This strategy is already being bought to life most recently the business has unveiled the ambitious refurbishment of its Westminster venue, Broadway House, which includes new themed spaces that bring renewed personality to the five-storey Edwardian building.

Equally, the group has an ambitious investment plan for its Woodland Grange property which will again inject a hybrid of personality and innovation that will open up more new and diverse spaces to customers at the venue.

“Since I took over Make Venues a few months ago, we have really gone back to basics in understanding our customers and what we offer,” said Andrew. “Centre to that has been our values. The superb work and enhancements at Broadway House are as a direct result of working on our values and practically applying these to improve our offer.”

“We have changed the look, feel, layout and the service offer at Broadway House. However, the impact goes broader than improving the service, although it certainly does that! We have also brought out the personality of the building, increased accessibility and inclusivity, showcased our commitment to innovation and at the same time advanced our sustainability. There is certainly more to come across the group and expect more announcements shortly,” Andrew added.

As well as the recent upgrades to Broadway House, the Make Venues team continues to invest in the service and infrastructure across all its sites with particular focus on the provision of state-of-the-art facilities and hybrid capabilities.