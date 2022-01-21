Make Venues becomes part of Government’s Disability Confident Scheme

Makes Venues has underlined its commitment to ‘complete inclusion’ within its businesses by signing up to the Department of Work and Pensions’ Disability Confident Scheme. The scheme recognises businesses with a long-term commitment to providing equal employment opportunities to the disabled community, and form part of both the group’s 2022 recruitment and wider business strategies.

The government scheme provides employers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to attract, recruit, retain and develop disabled people in the workplace and will work in tandem with Make Venue’s own policy of inclusion within the business, and its desire to create long term career pathways for those entering the industry.

David Vaughton, Managing Director, Make Venues said: “We have been very focused on our vision for our venues and our approach to getting the right talent from every area of society and giving them rewarding careers in this industry; it’s a subject that is very close to my heart.”

“As an employer we have a responsibility to identify and nurture talent, and we have a recruitment process that offers a wide pool of potential employees from every different background. It’s so important to us that we offer equal access to opportunities and our staff reflect our diverse, multi-cultural, and cross-societal values.”

Disability Confident organisations play a leading role in changing attitudes for the better. They’re seen to be changing behaviour and cultures in their own businesses, networks, and communities, and reaping the benefits of inclusive recruitment practises.