Make Events launches sister company HM Events – We’re here & there’s Moore

Since the launch of Make Events in 2012, CEO and Founder Holly Moore has been delivering private parties, weddings and events to an extensive, diverse and impressive client list.

Often operating in the shadows of its sister company, HM Events has had no marketing and little social or online presence but now they are singing louder than ever, with the launch of their new brand and marketing campaign.

After witnessing the impact of the pandemic on the events industry, many would believe it’s not a time to launch a private events company, but Holly couldn’t disagree more:

“Our PIVOT strategy is all about responding to market changes and listening to what our clients want. And what we are hearing is that people are ‘moore’ than ever ready to host a private party or celebration”

Advertisement

Rosie Griffin, Head of HM Events comments: “We are already receiving many enquiries for our ‘Moore To Your Door’, bespoke décor package, which allow us to dress private spaces (maintaining socially distance measures) and create environments that bring our clients visions to life. In fact, we have just completed a Tiki inspired 21st birthday party for Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise Van Outen’s stepdaughter.

Rosie continues: “We are starting to receive many enquiries to support brides for their special day in 2021 and solutions for how they can celebrate safely this year. With this in mind, we have launched our wedding social media strategy – Wedding Wednesday – demonstrating key trends, ideas and sharing our past work to help inspire and excite brides to be.”

With an enviable book of suppliers and a team of experienced and talented party planners, what is certain is that the HM Events brand stands for ‘moore’ fun, ‘moore’ passion, ‘moore’ friendships and ‘moore’ imagination!

HM Events provide the following services:

Bespoke décor

Event design

Entertainment

Private parties

Weddings

#wedomoore