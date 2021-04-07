Make Events create the ultimate virtual event experience with The Make Event Show

The leading events agency created a high energy, engaging virtual conference to get their clients passionate about the possibilities of virtual events. The event showcased the difference between an internally produced event via Microsoft Teams or Zoom to a polished produced show.

The event received over 900 registrants, with 700 unique visitors tuning in on the day. This has grown Make Events’ database by 41% and has begun generating enquiries for the agency and HM Events, their sister company specialising in private events.

Holly Moore, CEO and Founder co-hosted the event with BBC Morning Live’s Gethin Jones, the afternoon also included appearances from Denise Van Outen, Dr Ranj Singh, Paul Cheetham and Vernon Kay.

Holly Moore said: “In January when Lockdown 3 commenced I had two choices, furlough more of the team to preserve cash or spend more money putting on the best virtual event to show what we can do. It was a brave move but I’m so glad we did.

Advertisement

We were able to practice what we preach and connect with our clients to showcase how incredible virtual events can be.”

The event was hosted from The Studio. A purpose built, 230m2 black box studio space with a vibrant LED screen backdrop for crystal clear presentations.

The event was highly engaging, with 25% of the live viewers posting on social media about the event.

Viewers were shocked to discover the event plot twist, when Holly Moore revealed that Gethin Jones was sat in his apartment in London, rather than in the studio due to his commitments at BBC’s Morning Live. His sections of the show had been pre-recorded and he joined via Zoom to end the show.

The event was turned around in six weeks. Make Events Content Studio created the event ident, slide content and event website. This also housed the delegate registration for the event, digital downloads and entertaining videos.

The Make Events Show boxes were sent to a select number of registrants which were designed as an extension of the brand and allowed those at home to feel part of the action.

The content is still available to watch on demand on the event website.