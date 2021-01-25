Make Events appoint first Managing Director, Nick Burrows

Make Events’ further growth and investment sees the company hire their first Managing Director, former TRO Board Director, Nick Burrows. This is a fundamental decision to ensure the continued growth and success of the company.

Make Events has seen their virtual event offering increase in demand and the company respond to their client needs with the creation of new revenue streams requiring new hires and recognising growing talent within their existing team.

Holly Moore, Founder and CEO comments: “At the start of 2020 it was my goal to make enough profit to be able to employ a Managing Director for Make Events. When sat at home contemplating how I would get us through COVID-19 there had to be something at the end to motivate me and that was to carry on and find an MD. A brave move and financial investment at this time.

“We decided to search beyond the events industry, and this is becoming clear that was exactly what we needed. We have started to shape the business to create the ultimate experience live, virtually and tangibly and develop into a marketing and experience agency.

“The team and I are very excited for this injection into the business.”

In his new role Nick will be responsible for the operational running of the agency and ensuring the team achieve their individual goals. He is passionate about helping companies and individuals succeed by creating clear objectives and measuring success.

Nick said: “I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to continue driving growth within Make Events in a Post COVID-19 world. The agency has great clients, great people and a great set of products and services backed up by a positive culture. The future is what we make it, and Make Events are positioned to support organisations recover in 2021 and beyond”.

Over the last six months, Make Events has added virtual events, a content studio offering graphic design, branded printing, video creation and photography, expanded their prop shop, created a bespoke gift box solution and re-branded its sister company, HM Events, offering private parties.