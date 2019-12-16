Make Events adds a touch of Strictly sparkle to Seashell Trust

Seashell Trust has announced Make Events as the official events partner on the return of Strictly Seashell, the charity’s annual fundraising ball.

The event will take place on Saturday 16th May 2020 at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate.

Seashell Trust is a charity that transforms the lives of profoundly disabled children and young people, from across the UK, with complex combinations of physical disabilities, learning and communication difficulties, brain damage, autism, visual and hearing impairments, by providing residential education and care.

With a client list that reads like a who’s who of the North West’s most successful businesses, Make Events is the premier corporate events agency in Manchester, staging some of the industry’s biggest and most unique events.

Holly Moore, founder and MD of Make Events, said: “This partnership is a fantastic way to raise money for a charity that is very close to our hearts – and ultimately support all those who rely on it.

“When we were first approached to support Strictly Seashell, we knew we could help Seashell Trust to fulfil the event’s potential. This year will be even bigger and better than before and we’re thrilled to be involved.”

Dominic Tinner, head of fundraising at Seashell Trust, commented: “After holding our annual fundraising ball for 20 years, we wanted to make some changes, and Strictly Seashell made its debut in 2017. We are delighted to welcome Make Events on board for 2020 and we know they will make Strictly Seashell fab-u-lous!”