Major step forward in sustainability for Venues for Business as they announce they are the first dedicated venue finding agency to partner with EventDecision

Venues for Business is delighted to be the first specialist venue finding agency to offer carbon-footprint measurement as standard to their clients, when scouting venues and destinations for events.

“All agencies are promoting their sustainable credentials” says Venues for Business Co-Owner Amy Woodthorpe. “We are delighted to be able to offer our clients more! Not only the best-suited venues & destinations for the brief, but now the ability to measure the impact of each event on the environment.”

Amy continues, “nearly all of our clients are looking to deliver more sustainable events, so partnering with EventDecision allows us to offer a timely, accurate and valuable analysis of data for our clients. The measurement of sustainability is all done prior to the event, so that our clients can make an informed decision on which venue to contract and whether they need to make any changes to their current event plans.”

Matt Grey, Director at EventDecision echoes “With the acceleration of live events that we are seeing this year, we are working hard to ensure that sustainability has a voice. Of course, decision-making on potential venues should also bear accessibility, style, capacity and function in mind. But now bookers are now being made aware that they can gain insight on how sustainable a whole event may be – before any contracts are signed.”

It’s an exciting time to be offering sustainability measurement in events. EventDecision TRACK reports are easy to understand and benchmarking is provided as standard. EventDecision is now providing sustainability data to dozens of the industry’s event agencies and growing numbers of brands and venues direct.