Maintaining CPD standards at Event Tech Live

Granted full accreditation by the CPD Standards Office ahead of the 2019 show, virtual Event Tech Live 2020 maintains the same status.

Continued Professional Development (CPD) encompasses educational content relating to an industry that many employers require their staff to complete as part of their contract.

With more than 100 hours of content scheduled, delegates attending Event Tech Live, online this year, will be able to log the sessions they watch and apply for official certification recognising their accrued hours and/or CPD points.

Event Tech Live Co-Founder, Adam Parry, comments: “Technology has been in the spotlight like never before in 2020 as we bid to contain, and ultimately defeat, this coronavirus while businesses seek the means to work around it.

“Event Tech Live is a learning opportunity for visitors and we remain committed to delivering best quality content. Our pivot to virtual is no exception. It simply means greater reach, greater input from across the world.”

Virtual Event Tech Live runs from Monday 2 to Friday 6 November – Register Now