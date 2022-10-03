MacroArt in strong drive for new apprentices to future-proof the industry

Leading large format print and installation expert MacroArt is shining a light on career opportunities in the print and events industry, directly targeting local schools and colleges with detailed information about apprenticeship vacancies across its business.

Working in partnership with Learn2print, a prominent training provider to the printing and graphic communications industry, MacroArt’s new brochure sets out the range apprenticeships within the business, from pre-press and press roles to print finishing.

Courses are expected to run for 26 months, with a six-month end point assessment by GQA, giving apprentices the chance to gain experience across several departments, potentially culminating in a rewarding future career.

One of MacroArt’s recent graduates, Callum Thorne, is already working to become a fully trained Project Manager within the business, demonstrating the true value of a genuine apprenticeship pathway to permanent employment.

Ben Sullivan, a Technician Apprentice, is also experiencing the benefits of MacroArt’s strong, supportive programme.

“My apprenticeship experience at MacroArt has been a great journey,” said Ben.

“When I first started at MacroArt, I was very anxious and lacking in confidence. However, over the duration of my apprenticeship, I have received brilliant support from all staff and great training from my manager and other mentors and gained so much confidence, together with great knowledge and skills”

Lee Garnett, MacroArt’s Continuous Improvement Manager, is keen to emphasise the great opportunities that these apprenticeships can provide; “What we offer is a bespoke training package tailored to enhance skills quickly, to build confidence in new starters. We have a strong skillset in-house and a friendly, inclusive environment to help anyone settle in well and feel part of a team. All we look for, and all applicants need, is a can do, will do attitude from any walk of life.”

This new initiative seeks to provide an array of new options for school leavers amongst others who have not perhaps considered a career in the print industry, while helping MacroArt to discover new talent. In addition to the full apprenticeships, MacroArt are collaborating with Learn2print to produce a range of short courses, developed to meet personal and industry needs.

Michael Green, MacroArt’s Managing Director, is clear on the many benefits of the apprenticeship scheme; “The future of any business lies in the constant supply of keen, enthusiastic new starters, and we are fortunate to be able to find such a rich source of talent within our local catchment area.

“We are committed to developing talented people from the local community and beyond and look forward to welcoming our next apprentices through this drive and seeing how they can help continue to develop the Art of MacroArt.”

Schools, colleges, universities and individual candidates looking to find out more about these great opportunities are encouraged to contact MacroArt direct on apprenticeships@macroart.co.uk.