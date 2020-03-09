Luxury Country House Hotel Venue in the Heart of Perthshire

Nestled into the beautiful Perthshire landscape Dunkeld House Hotel boasts an unrivalled experience of Scottish country living. Overlooking the River Tay and set within 280 acres of natural woodland, the four-star country house hotel is a unique and diverse venue space. Service excellence and speciality event management ensure each step of the event planning process is managed seamlessly from inspiration to execution.

Currently into the fourth year of private ownership after completing a £3.5 million renovation, the 98 bedroom hotel offers luxury accommodation from contemporary rooms to luxurious suites, each offering of touch of traditional Scottish flare. Fine dining menus complement almost every style and size of occasion from small executive meetings to large conferences. Variations of unique dining experiences include wine tasting with canapés, whisky and chocolate pairing, or a simple outdoor summer barbeque.

The layout and scale of the country house hotel offers flexibility few hotels can match. Intimate meetings of six can be held in private rooms. Whilst delegate conferences can be set up theatre style for speakers, with availability of additional rooms for brainstorming and breakout training. As well as several meeting and conference spaces, the marquee lends itself perfectly to larger events of 200+. With free Wi-Fi throughout, free car parking, and a range of flexible packages the dedicated events team will keep an eye on every detail.

The hotel’s large private estate also means outdoor team building activities can be arranged onsite. Delegates can try their hand at falconry, archery, clay pigeon shooting, fishing, or off road driving in a land rover. The hotel also collaborates with local companies allowing event organisers to consider activities further afield.