Lucy Powell MP has joined the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, as of 31 January 2023.

Powell is the Labour Member of Parliament for Manchester Central and has been an MP since 2012. She currently holds the role of Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events is chaired by the Rt. Honourable Theresa Villiers MP, Conservative Member of Parliament for Chipping Barnet.

Under Villiers, Powell joins the group of 36 Parliamentary members, which also includes Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith (LAB); Bob Seely, MP for the Isle of Wight (CON); Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth (LAB); Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde (CON); and Owen Thompson, MP for Midlothian (SNP) as Vice Chairs.

Founded in 2011, the All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) is a cross-party group made up of members from both Houses of Parliament, and acts as the event industry’s voice in Westminster.

The APPG for Events provides a forum for the highly diverse and valuable UK events industry in Parliament, engaging with representatives from across the political spectrum, and supports The Business of Events, an independent Think Tank for the events sector.

The APPG plays a key role in keeping the events industry high on the Parliamentary agenda. Its formal purpose is:

To represent the UK events industry in Parliament

To highlight the value of the industry to the UK economy and society

To engage with politicians and industry representatives

To ensure that the UK remains a competitive and leading destination for major international events

Brand Communications Agency davies tanner manage the APPG for Events and act as the official secretariat, as well as providing advice and counsel to the Chair and Officers. They can be contacted at appg@daviestanner.com

For news and updates please follow @APPGEvents on Twitter.