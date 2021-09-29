Love Saves the Day 2022 – Celebrating 10 years of Love Saves at a brand-new location

Love Saves the Day will return in 2022 to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, with the event set to be bigger then ever before from its new home… at Bristol’s Ashton Court.

Love Saves The Day will kickstart the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, which in 2022 is a Four-Day Bank Holiday weekend. Taking place on Bank Holiday Thursday 2nd and Bank Holiday Friday 3rd June 2022, with organisers promising the biggest and best edition of the festival to date.

As well as the promise of the biggest and best event yet, organisers are also releasing early bird tickets, which will go on sale from 10am on Thursday 30th September – tomorrow!

While June 2022 may mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, it also signifies 10 years of Love Saves The Day, as Tom Paine, festival founder, explains:

“The Love Saves journey over the last decade has been an amazing one, it’s phenomenal to see the growth over the last 10 years. Starting out in the early days at Castle Park, then to Eastville and more recently the Downs… it’s been quite a ride.

“But now it’s time for a new chapter in the Love Saves story and Ashton Court is an incredibly exciting move for us. It’s going to allow us to really expand the event in so many ways; bigger and more spectacular stages, bigger capacities and the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had…and we get the bonus of an extra-long bank holiday.”