Lori Hoinkes announced as new president of Women in Exhibitions

Women in Exhibitions (WIE) has appointed Lori Hoinkes, MD of Montgomery Events, as the next president of its UK chapter. She’ll take over the role from the group’s founding president, Soraya Gadelrab, next month.

As a founding partner, Ms Hoinkes was instrumental in helping to launch the network in the UK last year, alongside its global founder Oana Cipca. That was just before Covid-19 threw the world into turmoil, and wreaked havoc on the exhibitions and events industry (among many others).

During the past year, with ‘stay at home’ restrictions keeping much of the industry apart, WIE has played its part in helping to strengthen connections and facilitate networking – enabling its members to share their expertise, passion, and experience to support and empower each other and the next generation of women leaders.

New president Lori Hoinkes says: “I’m very excited to be chosen to lead the UK Chapter of Women in Exhibitions. The exhibition industry is a diverse, dynamic, and inclusive industry, that is full of opportunity. I look forward to playing a part in ensuring WIE makes its impact felt throughout our industry by providing the training, support, encouragement, advice and guidance that current and future leaders need to thrive and achieve their personal best.”

Advertisement

Outgoing president, Soraya Gadelrab, director of Reventalize, says: “I am incredibly proud of how much traction we have gained so quickly, raising awareness of our network, and demonstrating the dedication we have as a group to developing the next generation of women in our industry.

“I’m excited to welcome Lori as the next president and I know she’ll continue to drive this initiative forward to the next level it deserves with the dedication she has shown from the beginning.”

Founder Oana Cipca adds: “Having a UK chapter of WIE was actually Lori´s idea, back when we met at a UFI Congress. And, when Lori puts her mind to something, things happen! Together with Montgomery Group, Lori has taken an active role in supporting our community: by enrolling her colleagues in the Layered Development Programme, being the first corporate company to become a member, and encouraging her group MD Damion Angus to join our Mentoring Programme.

“In the background, Lori’s been a wonderful mentor to me, always with a smile and so much faith in what we’re doing. As founder of this initiative, I feel so proud to work with women like Lori. It’s women like Lori, who make sure you grow as you go.”

Thanks to a rapidly expanding international network of members, WIE boasts Chapters in Germany, the UK, and the Middle East.

Membership is open to all women working in exhibitions and events (including venues, organisers, suppliers, freelancers and the recently unemployed).

Membership benefits include regular training and development courses (delivered by Shinesmith), webinars, a new, rolling Mentoring programme, and the Layered Development Programme, in partnership with Rego Approach©. The latter proved so popular following its debut in October last year, that it’s been shortlisted for ‘Best Digital Training Series’ at the Digital Event Awards. Applications are already open for the next course, which starts on 4 March.

Members are also being invited to put themselves forward to serve on Women in Exhibition’s new board to support its next phase of growth and development. To volunteer on the board, or help WIE in another way, please contact Lori Hoinkes on info@womeninexhibitions.com.

For further information, and to join the Women in Exhibition, please visit www.womeninexhibitions.com