L’Oréal and VOK DAMS together again for L’Oréal Day 2022

L’Oréal Austria & Germany once again relied on the event expertise of VOK DAMS for their largest internal digital employee event – the L’Oréal Day 2022. The agency’s proprietary event platform solution from the experts for events and live marketing was successfully utilized. An engaging and thoughtful brand experience was created for the employees of the cosmetics company, focusing on L’Oréal’s sense of purpose while simultaneously treating the current geopolitical developments with the greatest respect.

Around 14,000 employees took part in the annual conference under the motto “Create the beauty that moves the world”. The result was an emotional internal event that served to provide cross-departmental information, the outlook for the new year and employee motivation.

Open digital event platform as a solution

The “VOK DAMS Open Platform for Hybrid Events” was used for the L’Oréal Day. It’s an agile solution for tailor-made brand experiences are created, with the option to easily integrate a wide range of existing online services.

The internal L’Oréal Brand Experience offered a variety of opportunities for information, interaction, participation and internal exchange with colleagues from all parts of the multinational organization.

20 speakers took on various key topics in the form of keynotes or panel discussions. e.g. BeautyTech, sustainability, diversity and inclusion. All broadcasted live from the Aventem Studio in Düsseldorf.

After the speeches, five virtual breakout rooms were made available for active networking for L’Oréal employees. Participants moved with their avatars in individual digital surroundings, specifically designed for this event. Participants could instigate video connections with other guests by approaching their avatars.

The L’Oréal Day 2022 was an internal, individually designed event that focused on emotions, a professional appearance and direct and personal exchange in the digital space. Proudly produced by L’Oréal and VOK DAMS.